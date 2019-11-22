South Korea’s planned withdrawal from the three-year-old pact — a serious rupture between two close US allies — was set to go into effect by midnight Friday. Just hours before the deadline, officials decided to reverse their decision for now. The reversal comes on the eve of a meeting of Group of 20 foreign ministers in Nagoya, Japan.

TOKYO — In a sign that relations between Japan and South Korea might be improving after months of escalating tensions, Seoul decided at the last minute Friday to temporarily extend a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan that South Korea had vowed to abandon in August.

Seoul took the action as Japan announced that it would resume talks with South Korea over export controls. Tokyo had imposed trade restrictions on shipments of certain products to South Korea and removed it from a list of favored trading partners as the tensions escalated.

Officials in the administration of South Korea’s president, Moon Jae-in, emphasized that the decision could change depending on subsequent negotiations with Japan.

“We made our decision on the premise that we can terminate GSOMIA any time,” said Kim You-geun, the deputy director of South Korea’s National Security Council, referring to the pact, the General Security of Military Information Agreement.

The move on the intelligence-sharing agreement came as US officials had intensified their lobbying of Seoul to remain in the pact, which the two nations entered into in 2016 in part to ensure tighter monitoring of North Korea’s missile program.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a renewed effort Thursday in Washington to persuade Tokyo and Seoul to work out a deal, as the deadline for leaving the agreement drew nearer. He spoke by telephone with Kang Kyung-wha, the foreign minister of South Korea, formally known as the Republic of Korea, and the two “pledged to maintain close coordination and reaffirmed the importance of the ROK-Japan relationship,” according to the State Department.

Earlier this month, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper visited Seoul and publicly exhorted his South Korean counterpart to stay in the pact.

New York Times