BAGHDAD — Iraqi security forces clashed with antigovernment protesters on a historic Baghdad street near a key bridge for the second day on Friday, killing four and bringing the death toll from the fierce outburst of fighting to 14, security and medical officials said.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the highest Shi’ite religious authority in Iraq, re-emphasized calls to political parties to pass electoral reform laws and respond to the protesters’ demands. His comments were carried in his weekly sermon.

In all, at least 340 protesters have been killed and thousands have been wounded since unrest in Iraq began on Oct. 1, when demonstrators took to the streets in Baghdad and across Iraq’s mainly Shi’ite south to decry rampant government corruption and lack of basic services despite Iraq’s oil wealth.