On Thursday, Raab said that repatriating such children “was the right thing to do.”

The British foreign minister, Dominic Raab, was quoted as saying in October that “unaccompanied minors or orphans” who were caught up in the fighting in Syria could be returned to Britain “assuming they would not represent a security threat.”

LONDON — The British government has agreed to repatriate several unaccompanied children from former Islamic State territory in Syria, as European nations grapple with questions about what to do with the potential return of citizens who joined the terrorist group.

“These innocent, orphaned, children should never have been subjected to the horrors of war,” Raab said. “Now they must be allowed the privacy and given the support to return to a normal life.”

Advertisement

Britain has been among the most resistant countries to repatriate its citizens, even stripping a teenager, Shamima Begum, who traveled to Syria to marry an Islamic State fighter, of her citizenship.

But pressure on European countries to repatriate them has increased since Turkey invaded Kurdish-controlled territory in northern Syria last month. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey said in recent weeks he would deport dozens of captured Islamic State militants and their families.

British authorities did not make the number of children or their age public or offer any other details, but a senior Kurdish official posted on Twitter that three British orphans of parents who had joined the Islamic State had been handed over to a British delegation.

The Rojava Information Center, an information service led by activists in Kurdish-held areas, said the children were ages 7 to 10.