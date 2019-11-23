More than 3,000 miles from his country, where politicians are threatening to have him arrested if he returns, Morales is still trying to carry on as the president who delivers for his constituents — in his eyes, the savior of Bolivia.

MEXICO CITY — Evo Morales, the ousted president of Bolivia, now lives in exile on a military base in Mexico City, where he says he spends much of the day taking calls from Bolivians pleading for his help.

And yet, Morales seemed to acknowledge during the interview that his time in power — and his worldwide renown as Bolivia’s first indigenous president — had come to an end.

After almost 14 years in power, he left the country with what he said was little more than the clothes on his back. He had run for a fourth term, and declared himself the winner, but the election result was in dispute.

With protesters blocking the streets, and his police and military turning against him, he was spirited out of the country by a Mexican military plane and arrived in Mexico City on Nov. 12. It all happened so fast that he left behind his Bolivian passport, he said.

“I am already Mexican. Look,” he said, brandishing his new Mexican immigration permit at the start of an interview at the offices of The New York Times in Mexico City on Friday.

He was driven to the interview in an sport utility vehicle and hustled from the street into the building by the Mexican Secret Service.

In a photo session, he raised a fist in the defiant gesture of a revolutionary leader.

He said that he is still the president of his country, at least until Jan. 22, when his term officially ends, and should be allowed to return to Bolivia to finish out the last two months of his presidency.

“Here, what can we do?” he asked, regret in his voice. “We have to defend, not just defend Evo, defend the social programs.”

He is convinced that there is a resounding call for him to return to Bolivia and that the country cannot progress without him.

But events in Bolivia’s administrative capital, La Paz, have rushed forward since he left. Amid continuing protests by his supporters and violent crackdowns by security forces, his own party and the opposition are working on passing legislation that would pave the way for new elections, the Associated Press reported.

He shrugged off statements from some in his own party that they will run new candidates in new elections, declaring that it’s only “some compañeros who I think are not listening to the people’s clamorous demand.”

But he had no regrets, he said — not about his decision to run for a fourth term, or the presidential election in October that set off rioting after he declared that he had won.

He said he resigned the presidency three weeks later to save the lives of his supporters whose houses had been burned down by opponents.

He decided to leave for Mexico, he said, to save lives, perhaps even his own.