KABUL — A United Nations vehicle was targeted in a bombing Sunday in the Afghan capital Kabul and initial reports indicated at least one foreign citizen was killed, an Afghan official said.

Nasrat Rahimi, Interior Ministry spokesman, said five others, including two Afghan UN workers, were wounded in the attack. The vehicle was heavily damaged.

The blast targeted the vehicle on one of the busiest roads in the city, in police District 9, according to Rahimi.