These are signs of how the expanding civil war in Libya has created a potential opening for the Islamic State to revive itself in the country, according to Libyan commanders and Western officials.

Other militants have set up desert camps to the south, where the Islamic State group reportedly hides fighters and weaponry, as Libyan militias that once worked closely with US counterterrorism forces on the ground no longer patrol the area.

SIRTE, Libya — Eight suspected Islamic State members were captured in this scarred city in recent weeks, Libyan commanders say. Militant sleeper cells, they say, lurk in some neighborhoods.

Today, the militias that targeted the Islamic State are themselves targets of airstrikes by the forces of eastern warlord Khalifa Hifter, who is seeking to oust the United Nations-installed government. The small contingent of US troops that coordinated with the militias left Libya months ago.

‘‘We used to have eyes in the south,’’ said Brigadier General Nas Abdullah, the top military commander in Sirte. ‘‘Now we can’t go out there. The planes will bomb us.’’

Since Hifter launched his offensive on the capital of Tripoli in April, the militants have staged nine attacks, mostly in the south, said US military officials. These included one that killed nine in the city of Sabha and another that targeted an oil field, killing three. In June, the Islamic State asserted responsibility for two bombings that injured 18 in the eastern city of Derna, the group’s first attack in the city since 2016.

Those attacks triggered four US drone strikes in September, targeting Islamic State positions in the southern desert, including two attacks on the oasis town of Murzuq, about 600 miles south of Tripoli. Social-media reports in Libya suggested that one of the strike’s targets was Malik Khazmi, a prominent Islamic State recruiter. The airstrikes marked a resumption of attacks on the Islamic State after a 10-month pause.

The strikes killed 43 militants, roughly a third of the Islamic State forces, according to the US military. A senior US defense official, speaking last month to a small group of reporters on the condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence information, described the attacks as a ‘‘pretty significant degradation’’ of the militants’ capabilities.

The US military estimates there are now about 100 Islamic State militants in Libya.

But the official, as well as others interviewed, cautioned that the Islamic State branch remains capable of taking advantage of the current power vacuum.

‘‘There is concern that as this conflict goes on, the ability of ISIS and Al Qaeda to regroup is going to grow,’’ said a Western official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak freely. ‘‘Nobody is under any illusion that we’re out of the woods in Libya yet on the counterterrorism front.’’

After the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a US military strike in Syria last month, even more attention has turned to the status of the group’s affiliates around the world.

At its height, the Islamic State had as many as 5,000 fighters in the country and controlled more than 125 miles of the coastline.

Sirte was an extension of the group’s self-proclaimed caliphate. The militants also had bases in Derna and in Sabratha in the west. While most of its fighters were homegrown, the Islamic State also attracted nationals from Tunisia, Egypt, West Africa, Sudan — and even some Americans and Europeans.

Now, three-quarters of the Libyan militias that defeated the Islamic State here are fighting on Tripoli’s front lines, taking valuable resources away from the counterterrorism fight.

‘‘Nobody is saying or doing anything,’’ said General Mohammed Haddad, a senior pro-government commander, referring to the international community. ‘‘Are we not on the right side? We fought ISIS in Sirte. Now, Hifter is targeting us.’’

Adding to the Libyans’ frustration is a sense they were abandoned by the United States.

‘‘The Americans are not 100 percent supporting us,’’ Haddad added. ‘‘I was shocked that when Hifter attacked Tripoli, the Americans here got on board their planes and left. It left a big wound inside me.’’

Rebecca Farmer, a spokeswoman for the US Africa Command, said ‘‘US forces relocated from Libya due to the deteriorating security situation.’’ She declined to comment on the relationship with their Libyan partners, but said they still coordinate on counterterrorism efforts.

Asked whether the limited ability to access the south could harm efforts to fight the Islamic State, Farmer said she cannot comment on ‘‘internal discussions between US and Libyan leadership.’’ She added that ‘‘we continue to monitor ISIS’’ and that ‘‘we will take appropriate action as ISIS presents itself.’’