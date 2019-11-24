Shortly after clicking the post button, he set himself on fire.

“I accuse Macron, Hollande, Sarkozy and the European Union of having killed me by creating uncertainties for the future of all,” he wrote.

PARIS — Early this month, Anas K., 22, sat in front of the student center at a university in Lyon and posted what he believed would be his final Facebook status.

Today, the young man, whose family has asked that his full name not be published to protect his privacy, has burns over 90 percent of his body. As of Nov. 18, Anas K.’s condition is stable, though he remains in an artificial coma.

Although little is known publicly of Anas K.’s psychological state before his suicide attempt Nov. 8, the act touched a nerve with students across France. It quickly became another indication, like the Yellow Vest protests, of the precariousness that many French feel has come to define their lives.

The incident has inspired protests in various cities against student financial insecurity. Student unions have demanded a reevaluation of university tuition and changes to scholarships. They also want more student housing and better health services on university campuses.

Thousands of students have blocked the entrances of universities in recent weeks, and they have demonstrated in front of the Ministry of Higher Education. On Twitter, some have posted using the hashtag #LaPrécaritéTue, or “Precariousness kills.”

Such an outpouring of anger over economic uncertainty among students may seem out of place in France. The price of higher education, even at some of the country’s best schools, is nowhere near comparable to that in the United States, where the average yearly costs for both public and private four-year schools are in the five-figure range.

In France, a bachelor’s program at a public university costs 170 euros, or about $187 a year. Many of the “Grandes Écoles,” the elite universities in France, charge students based on their parents’ income.

Students can receive money from the state to subsidize their living expenses. In 2017, 39 percent of students qualified for financial assistance.

Yet many French students still struggle to get by.

One in five French students lived below the poverty line in 2017, according to a report by the National Union of Students of France. Almost half worked during the school year to finance their studies.

For the last 10 years, the cost of living for students in France has increased, further compounding their financial instability. And for some students, that insecurity continues after they finish their studies.

In his Facebook post, Anas K. expressed anxiety about his future, wondering whether he would be able to find work at a time of “mass unemployment” in a country where, despite recent improvements, 20.77 percent of young people remained unemployed in 2018.

Anas K. was repeating his second year at university for the third time, and his academic troubles had resulted in the rescinding of his scholarship at University Lumière Lyon 2.

In the post, which has since been taken down, Anas K. explicitly attributed his suicide attempt to the financial insecurity he faced as a student, writing that his “last wish is that my peers continue to fight so we can be finished with this, once and for all.”

At first, the government was slow to respond to the incident, which received widespread media attention in France, and was initially dismissive of students’ concerns, denouncing “the political instrumentalization” of the event.

Amélie de Montchalin, the secretary of European affairs, said she found it “dangerous” that activist associations were “using the situation.”

The student protests have now become yet another obstacle for the government of President Emmanuel Macron to navigate in an increasingly tumultuous political landscape.

Though Macron’s government is still vowing to change France, a proliferation of protests on a number of fronts is threatening to upend his agenda.

This month alone, hospital workers protested poor working conditions, and 28,000 Yellow Vest protesters turned out to mark the anniversary of their movement. Tens of thousands marched in Paris and across France to protest high rates of domestic violence in the country, where more than 100 women have been killed so far this year by a partner or former partner. And protests against Macron’s proposed retirement overhaul are scheduled for Dec. 5.

As a result, and as student anger remains unabated, the government has begun to tread more carefully.

Frédérique Vidal, the French minister of education, met with student associations in recent days, promising to create a help line for students by the end of the year.

To the protesters’ dismay, however, she did not increase the budget for student financial assistance, saying the current budget of 5.7 billion euros was underutilized.

Instead, the government promised measures to make students more aware of existing financial resources.

Now, Macron himself has weighed in.

“Such acts are always unfathomable and inexplicable,” he said of Anas K.’s self-immolation. “His suffering reminds us, though it does not make us discover, the difficulties of student life.”

He also reminded students of the things he had already done for them, like decreasing the cost of a driver’s license and simplifying the scholarship system.

“Right now, our country is too negative about itself,” he said.

But many students have found the government response unsatisfying.

“We are living in a time of economic uncertainty, we are constantly passing reforms that make work and retirement more precarious,” said Sophie La Toix, 25, a friend of Anas K. and a member of his student union.

“We don’t know if all the hardship and hard work we put into our studies will be rewarded because we know more and more people who have several diplomas and master’s that find themselves without work” she added. “On top of that, there is uncertainty about the climate.”

Such financial stresses contribute to the fact that students are more likely to have “suicidal ideas” than the general French population, according to data from the French Observatory of Student Life.

Still, the students have not persuaded everyone of their distress, and some consider their demands overblown.

“I do not think financial insecurity or poverty is a massive phenomenon among students,” said Olivier Galland, a French sociologist and a director at the French National Center for Scientific Research.

He pointed out that most students are supported by their parents or the state. But that does not mean that Macron’s government could risk ignoring their complaints, either.

“I think governments, no matter who they are, are always scared of young people,” Galland said. “Young people are unpredictable.”