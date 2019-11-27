BRUSSELS — The EU Commission president said Wednesday that her ambitious agenda at the head of the European Union’s executive will center on the “existential issue” of battling climate change.

Ursula von der Leyen told the EU plenary in Strasbourg, France, shortly before she and her team of commissioners were approved in a vote that she would work on “a European Green Deal” so the EU can continue to be a leader on global warming.

Von der Leyen said that “climate change is about all of us. We have the duty to act and the power to lead.” She has said that she will come forward with a comprehensive plan within the first 100 days of her tenure, which is set to start on Sunday.