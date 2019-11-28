DURRES, Albania — Hopes were fading Thursday of finding anyone else alive beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings in Albania, two days after a deadly quake struck the country’s Adriatic coast, killing at least 46 people and injuring more than 2,000.

By Thursday afternoon, search operations were winding down, and focused on one collapsed villa that housed an extended family in the port city of Durres, 20 miles west of the capital Tirana, police said.

The bodies of five people had already been recovered from the house. Rescuers continued searching for three missing family members.