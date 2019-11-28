The latest surge of violence — which included an attack on the Iranian consulate in the holy Shi’ite city of Najaf, about 110 miles south of here — underscored the deep challenges for authorities after nearly two months of anti-government protests over a high unemployment rate, corruption, and poor government services in this oil-rich nation.

BAGHDAD — A wave of fresh unrest rippled across Iraq on Thursday as security forces clashed with demonstrators in Baghdad and other cities in the south, leaving more than two dozen protesters dead and a diplomatic mission burned, and prompting Iraq’s government to form ‘‘crisis cells’’ to manage the unfolding turmoil.

It also draws Iran, governed by a Shi’ite theocracy, deeper into the unrest. Iran is a major backer of the Iraqi government and holds powerful sway over local militias.

Protesters, meanwhile, intensified pressure on Iraq’s embattled leadership with bold moves to occupy bridges and strategic roads.

In Baghdad, marchers tried to hold bridges leading to the fortified Green Zone that has many government offices. In Najaf, blockades of burning ties cut off parts of the city.

The standoffs turned deadly in Nasiriyah, about 160 miles south of Baghdad, where Iraqi security forces shot dead at least 22 protesters who had gathered on a bridge early Thursday, a local medical official said.

He described the scene at Nasiriyah’s main hospital as ‘‘tragic’’ as women wailed over the bodies of dead family members. Protesters then blocked a major highway and surrounded the local police station, according local activist Ali al-Ghizzi, 31.

‘‘The scenes from Nasiriyah . . . more closely resemble a war zone than city streets and bridges,’’ said Lynn Maalouf, Middle East Research Director at Amnesty International.

The complete death toll around Iraq was unclear. The Reuters news agency, citing medical officials, said at least 35 people were killed.

In Najaf, the government ordered a citywide curfew after demonstrators torched Iran’s consulate overnight. Consular staff members were evacuated ahead of time, Iranian media reported, but the action drew a stern rebuke Thursday from Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi, who demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice and reminded the Iraqi government of its responsibility to protect diplomatic enclaves.

The attack follows one on the Iranian consulate in the city of Karbala on Nov. 4

Protesters in Najaf have been blocking roads and demonstrating for the past few days and say they turned on the consulate because their demands were not being heard. In Baghdad on Thursday, four more demonstrators were killed as they clashed with security forces on a strategic bridge near the main protest site.

‘‘For a month, we’ve been protesting but the government treated us like we don’t even exist,’’ said Yasser Mahmoud, a local activist, who said that protests in Najaf had been peaceful until now.

‘‘We went for the consulate because now we are aware who is the reason behind all that we are going through,’’ he said. ‘‘Iran controls all these Islamic parties and their armed militias in the streets that have made our life like hell — they are controlling the economy of the city and everything goes to them. Meanwhile, we can’t even get a job.’’

The protests, which have called for broad changes to the political system, have had a distinctly anti-Iranian aspect to them, especially in the largely Shi’ite Muslim south of the country.

Najaf has been a focal point of Iranian influence because it’s a key location for the Shi’ite sect of Islam. It is the home of the main seminaries and the most powerful clerics of Shi’ism — including Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani — and is a focus for a pilgrimage, with hundreds of thousands of Shi’ites visiting from Iran alone.