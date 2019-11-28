ROME — The Chamber of Deputies in Italy’s Parliament, where lawmakers berate each other, betray alliances and sometimes brawl, is not where Italians usually go to find affection for their fellow citizens.

That changed at least for a moment Thursday, with an unusual proposal: Lawmaker Flavio Di Muro asked his girlfriend to marry him.

“We neglect the true values; we neglect the people who care for us; we neglect those we love,” Di Muro said, before telling the assembly “today is a special day for me.” Then he ducked under his desk, emerging with a jewelry box containing a ring, which he raised toward Elisa De Leo, in the spectator’s gallery above.