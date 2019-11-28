LONDON — A retired British police commander was not guilty of manslaughter, a jury decided Thursday, 30 years after a crowd crush at a soccer match killed 96 people, the worst disaster in modern British sports history.

David Duckenfield, 75, a former South Yorkshire police chief superintendent, faced charges of “gross negligence manslaughter” that could have sent him to prison for life. Official investigations over the years have concluded the deaths resulted from the mistakes of police and other officials responsible for controlling the flow of fans into the stadium.

The April 15, 1989, disaster at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield was a watershed moment, a psychological scar for a generation of soccer fans, challenging long-standing crowd-control practices and public trust in the police.