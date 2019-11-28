LONDON — A retired British police commander was not guilty of manslaughter, a jury decided Thursday, 30 years after a crowd crush at a soccer match killed 96 people, the worst disaster in modern British sports history.
David Duckenfield, 75, a former South Yorkshire police chief superintendent, faced charges of “gross negligence manslaughter” that could have sent him to prison for life. Official investigations over the years have concluded the deaths resulted from the mistakes of police and other officials responsible for controlling the flow of fans into the stadium.
The April 15, 1989, disaster at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield was a watershed moment, a psychological scar for a generation of soccer fans, challenging long-standing crowd-control practices and public trust in the police.
Advertisement
In the weeks after the deadly crush, South Yorkshire Police officials blamed Liverpool fans, falsely citing drunkenness, hooliganism, and late arrivals.
When the initial coroners’ inquests called the deaths accidental, family members protested and spent years demanding that officials be prosecuted.
More than two decades passed before subsequent government investigations put the primary blame on police for failed crowd-control practices. They found that officials had lied to the news media about the fans’ behavior and that investigators had edited witness statements to remove anything critical of police.
Rob Beckley, the assistant police commissioner who led the most recent investigation, did not find fault with the outcome, saying “it is right” that there was a thorough investigation and a trial.
New York Times