“We’re going to stay until such time as we have a deal, or we have total victory, and they want to make a deal very badly,” Trump added, even as he reaffirmed his desire to reduce the US military presence to 8,600 troops, from about 12,000 to 13,000.

“The Taliban wants to make a deal, and we’re meeting with them,” Trump said during a meeting with Afghanistan’s president, Ashraf Ghani, at the main base for American forces north of Kabul.

BAGRAM AIR FIELD, Afghanistan — President Trump paid an unannounced Thanksgiving Day visit to American troops in Afghanistan and declared that he had reopened peace negotiations with the Taliban, less than three months after scuttling talks, in hopes of ending 18 years of war.

Advertisement

His sudden announcement about peace talks came at a critical moment in the United States’ long, drawn-out military venture in Afghanistan, a time when the country is mired in turmoil over disputed election results and Americans at home are increasingly tired of an operation that began shortly after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The scope and prospects of any renewed negotiations remained unclear, and White House officials gave few details beyond Trump’s sudden revelation. On the flight to Afghanistan, Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary, had insisted that the secret trip was “truly about Thanksgiving and supporting the troops” and “nothing about the peace process” with the Taliban.

The Taliban made no official comment immediately after the late-night visit, and Ghani said little afterward about any peace talks.

“Both sides underscored that if the Taliban are sincere in their commitment to reaching a peace deal, they must accept a ceasefire,” Ghani wrote on Twitter. “We also emphasized that for any peace to last, terrorist safe havens outside Afghanistan must be dismantled.”

Trump carried out the traditional role of feeding turkey and mashed potatoes to US troops in fatigues, before dining, mingling, and posing for photographs before he delivered remarks celebrating America’s military in an aircraft hangar.

Advertisement

Trump, who boasted of American military successes against Al Qaeda and the Islamic State group, suggested that the Taliban is eager to make a peace deal, but that he himself is indifferent to that outcome.

“The Taliban wants to make a deal — we’ll see if they make a deal. If they do, they do, and if they don’t, they don’t. That’s fine,” Trump said.

He also said that the Taliban is now willing to agree to a cease-fire, a matter of contention in the earlier talks and something that Ghani’s government has insisted on.

“We’re saying it has to be a cease-fire, and they didn’t want to do a cease-fire,” Trump said of the Afghan insurgents. “Now they do want to do a cease-fire. I believe it’ll probably work out that way.”

Ghani later joined Trump onstage for remarks to several hundred US soldiers gathered in an aircraft hanger.

The appearance of a foreign leader before American troops was unusual. Ghani, giving an energetic, almost campaign-style speech, praised Trump as “the architect” of a strategy for “wiping out Al Qaeda” in Afghanistan and hailed him for the killing the Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Trump arrived in Afghanistan one day after at least 13 people were killed when their car struck a roadside bomb on the way to a wedding party in Taliban-controlled territory in northern Afghanistan, officials said. Most of the victims were related to one another.

Advertisement

Administration officials say that Trump remains eager to bring an end to the US role in Afghanistan, which costs billions of dollars each year and continues to claim American lives. Earlier this month, Trump visited Dover Air Force Base in Maryland to pay his respects during the return of two Americans who were killed in a Nov. 20 helicopter crash in Afghanistan.

Trump is also searching for foreign policy achievements he can celebrate on the campaign trail over the next year. Several of his other marquee initiatives, including nuclear talks with North Korea and an effort to squeeze concessions out of Iran with economic pressure, have yielded few results.

Some current and former military officials are worried that Trump’s appetite for a troop reduction he can boast about on the campaign trail as a fulfillment of his promise to scale back US foreign interventions could lead to serious national security risks.

Writing in The Washington Post this month, retired General David Petraeus, a former commander of American forces in Afghanistan, warned that the Trump administration should strike a deal with the Taliban only on more demanding terms than those being considered before the talks fell apart.

Petraeus, writing with Vance Serchuck, an adjunct fellow at the Center for a New American Security, also warned that the United States must be prepared to conduct ongoing counterterrorism missions in the country.