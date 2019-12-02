BEIRUT (AP) — An airstrike on a market in a rebel-held town in the country’s northwestern province of Idlib Monday killed at least 10 civilians and wounded others, Syrian opposition activists said.

The airstrike comes amid an increase of violence in Idlib province, the country’s last opposition stronghold where fighting between troops and insurgents killed dozens of gunmen on both sides over the weekend.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Monday morning airstrike on the market in Maaret al-Numan killed 10 and wounded others. The Aleppo Media Center, an activist collective, that covers rebel-held areas in northern Syria also said 10 civilians were killed and dozens were wounded.