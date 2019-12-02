At least one person has died in the Philippines and tens of thousands have been evacuated as Typhoon Kammuri moved closer to the main Luzon island.

Kammuri has gained strength, now packing maximum winds of 155 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 190 kph, the nation’s weather bureau said. The 20th storm to enter the Philippines this year is following a track similar to typhoon Rammasun in July 2014, which killed 106 people in the southeast Asian country and damaged properties worth 38.6 billion pesos ($759 million).

More than 50 areas are on storm signal 3, the third-highest in a five-level warning system, before it hits land over Bicol region as early as Monday evening. Under signal 3, wind of as much as 170 kph - strong enough to topple coconut trees and destroy rice and corn crops - may be expected in 18 hours.