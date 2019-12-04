JERUSALEM — Israel’s military is facing major criticism after a media report that it had inflated figures for ultra-Orthodox enlistment, a sensitive political subject in a country where most Jewish men are subject to a mandatory draft.
An expose by Israel’s public broadcaster Kan on Wednesday found that the military “doubled or even tripled” the number of ultra-Orthodox men drafted for the past several years. In recent years the army has said ultra-Orthodox draft figures have surged.
The Israeli military has launched an investigation into how the figures were tallied.
Military draft exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men have been a source of resentment among Israel’s Jewish secular majority who are required to serve.
Advertisement
associated press