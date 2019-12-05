Meanwhile, Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn both faced criticism of their moral character.

The Brexit Party led by Nigel Farage, which became the United Kingdom’s top party in European elections earlier this year, saw four senior officials quit with a broadside accusing Farage of putting Britain’s exit from the European Union at risk.

LONDON — One week before Britain votes in a national election, fractures were emerging Thursday within jittery political parties unsure how a volatile electorate will judge them.

Appearing on “This Morning” — a cozy morning chat show — Johnson was asked about a 1995 magazine article in which he called the children of single mothers “ill-raised, ignorant, aggressive, and illegitimate.”

“You must be able to understand how hurtful that is to someone’s feelings,” host Holly Willoughby said.

Johnson swerved the question, saying “I don’t think this is the time to talk about articles that were written a very long time ago.’’

Johnson has made offensive comments much more recently, including a newspaper column last year in which he called Muslim women who wear face-covering veils “letter boxes.”

Asked about that and other comments, Johnson has said he’s sorry if his words caused hurt — but hasn’t apologized for writing them.

All 650 seats in the House of Commons are up for grabs next week when voters will pass judgment.

Johnson pushed for the December vote, which is taking place more than two years early, in hopes of winning a majority and breaking Britain’s political impasse over Brexit. He says that if the Conservatives win a majority, he will get Parliament to ratify his Brexit divorce deal and take the UK out of the EU by the current Jan. 31 deadline.

Labour says it will negotiate a new Brexit deal, then give voters a choice between leaving on those terms and remaining in the bloc. It also has a radical domestic agenda, promising to nationalize key industries and utilities, hike the minimum wage, and give free Internet access to all.

Labour’s campaign continued to be dogged by allegations that Corbyn — a long-time champion of the Palestinians — has allowed anti-Jewish prejudice to fester in the left-of-center party.

Documents submitted to the Equality and Human Rights Commission by present and former Labour members include allegations of verbal and online abuse of Jewish members and claims party officials blocked complaints being properly investigated.

James Libson, a lawyer representing the Jewish Labour Movement group, said Thursday that the sworn statements from 70 people included “many, many outstanding complaints, many examples of interference and many examples of double standards in the way in which complaints are processed.’’