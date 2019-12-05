Trudeau, in a so-called Throne Speech that sets out the government’s agenda, called on lawmakers to find common ground and said he would be open to new ideas in order to work with other parties. At the same time, the Canadian leader cited climate change and efforts to “strengthen the middle class” —- key planks of his platform — as two of the main messages sent by voters in the election.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau struck a conciliatory note with opposition parties and provincial leaders in the opening address of his new administration, after a divisive election in which he lost his majority.

Advertisement

“Some believe that minority governments are incapable of getting things done,” the government said in the speech, which was delivered in Ottawa Thursday by Governor General Julie Payette. “We open this 43rd Parliament with a call for unity in the pursuit of common goals and aspirations.”

While Trudeau managed to retain power, the October election result represented a rebuke of his performance over the past four years and revealed a stark regional divide. The Liberals won 157 districts in the 338-seat parliament, well off the 184 the party won in 2015 when the prime minister swept to power with a majority government.

They also earned the lowest share of the popular vote — at 33 percent — for any governing party in the nation’s history, compared to 34 percent for the opposition Conservatives, who dominated in the oil-producing west.

Trudeau, however, has chosen to forgo any formal governing agreement with another party and instead move ahead with legislation on a case-by-case basis.