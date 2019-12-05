Giuliani made no immediate public comments on the meetings.

Andriy Derkach said he pressed Giuliani on the need to set up a joint US-Ukraine investigation into corruption in Ukraine at the meeting in Kyiv. Derkach also vowed to set up an anticorruption group in the Ukraine parliament.

KYIV, Ukraine — President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani met Thursday in Ukraine with a key figure working to build a corruption case against Hunter Biden, the Ukraine lawmaker said, after posting Facebook photographs of himself with the former New York mayor.

But his presence in Ukraine advances the efforts of Trump allies to create an alternative narrative in the rapidly moving impeachment investigation — tapping some of Ukraine’s most controversial figures who have spread theories of corruption and impropriety around Joe Biden, his son, Hunter, and Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election.

The New York Times, which first reported Giuliani’s travels, said he had meetings this week in Budapest and Kyiv to meet current and former Ukrainian officials for a documentary.

Derkach noted that their meeting was filmed by ‘‘some kind of American television company’’ but offered no further details.

‘‘Rudolph Giuliani has arrived in Kyiv. We met up immediately to discuss the establishment of the Friends of Ukraine STOP Corruption interparliamentary group,’’ Derkach said in a Facebook post.

Derkach, an independent lawmaker who was formerly a member of a pro-Russian party in parliament, went to the Dzerzhinsky Higher School of the KGB in Moscow. He is the son of a KGB officer who later served as head of Ukrainian intelligence.

Derkach wrote that Giuliani could help bring experts, journalists, and analysts to investigate corruption in Ukraine and ‘‘benefit strategic relations between Kyiv and the United States.’’

Derkach said he had sent letters Tuesday to key Republicans including South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham, California Representative Devin Nunes, and White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, seeking their participation.

He said their involvement would help expose the ineffective use of US tax dollars by Ukrainian authorities.

‘‘We sent our proposal. We’re waiting for a reaction, an answer. We’re waiting to see how much this is something that the congressmen and senators are in need of. If they want to work together, we’re ready,’’ Derkach said.

Derkach said he handed Giuliani documents outlining allegations relating to inefficient expenditure of US government money on projects in Ukraine and other matters.

The documents do not specifically mention the Bidens. But Derkach makes reference to the energy company Burisma, which had Hunter Biden as a board member.