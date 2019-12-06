PARIS — Angry railway employees, teachers, and other workers in France showed no signs of backing down from a nationwide strike Friday, having brought public transportation to a standstill in a protest over President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to overhaul the nation’s pension system.
Travel was expected to be severely limited between French cities Friday, with nine out of 10 high-speed trains and seven out of 10 regional express trains canceled. Stations around the country were almost empty, and some schools remained closed.
In Paris, most metro lines were shut down and bus services were heavily disrupted. The streets were filled with more bicycles and electric scooters than usual, as Parisians used alternative measures to zip around stalled traffic in parts of the capital.
Transportation disruptions were expected to continue into the weekend and early next week, culminating in a new day of demonstrations around the country Tuesday, including a march in southern Paris.
Labor unions want a show of force ahead of Wednesday, when the government is expected to unveil the specifics of its plan.
Bernadette Groison, the head of one of France’s largest teachers union, told reporters after a meeting with other labor groups Friday that they were “determined” to make the strikes last.
“This is not a mood swing lasting a couple days,” she said.
The government was faced with huge protests in Paris and other cities Thursday, some of the biggest in recent years. The authorities estimated that at least 800,000 people demonstrated across the country, with labor unions putting the figure at 1.5 million.