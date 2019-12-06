The Grenfell fire, the worst in modern British history, killed 72 people, and Grenfell United, a group of bereaved families and survivors, had long called for Cotton’s resignation.

LONDON — The London fire chief, who has come under intense criticism for her agency’s response to the fatal Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, announced Friday that she would resign at the end of the year.

Dany Cotton, who had planned to retire in the spring, resisted calls to step down in October, when an official inquiry into the fire found fault with the Fire Brigade and with her personally.

The inquiry reported that the agency was unprepared to deal with a fire of such magnitude; that it lacked crucial information on the building; and that both firefighters and emergency operators advised residents to stay in the tower when they should have tried to escape.

In the 900-page report, Martin Moore-Bick, the chairman of the Grenfell inquiry, criticized Cotton for “remarkable insensitivity to the families of the deceased and to those who had escaped from their burning homes with their lives.” He called the Fire Brigade “an institution at risk of not learning the lessons of the Grenfell Tower Fire.”

His findings infuriated firefighters and survivors, who accused him of shifting blame by focusing the first phase of the investigation on what happened on the night of the blaze.

The next phase of the inquiry is expected to focus on the underlying cause of the disaster: flammable exterior cladding and insulation that allowed the fire to engulf the tower quickly. The cladding is not allowed in high-rise buildings in various countries, including the United States, and investigations after the fire concluded that it did not meet British safety standards.