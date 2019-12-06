Since his arrest at the beginning of August, Yegor S. Zhukov, 21, a student at Moscow’s prestigious Higher School of Economics, has become a symbol of a wave of anti-Kremlin protests that rocked the Russian capital last summer. His videos called upon viewers to use all possible means to depose Putin, whom he called a “dictator and a tyrant.”

MOSCOW — In a highly publicized case, a Russian court gave a political science student a three-year suspended sentence Friday and barred him from managing websites for two years, for publishing videos in which he criticized the government of President Vladimir Putin.

The prosecution highlighted the escalating effort by the Kremlin, which already exercised firm control over nearly all traditional news sources, to clamp down on independent media online. Parliament has passed a series of laws recently, in a mostly unsuccessful effort to impose government control over the Internet.

Outside the court in Moscow, a crowd of about 300 people, mostly students, chanted, “We are Yegor Zhukov,” and “accountability and love,” the main slogan from his closing statement.

After the verdict, Zhukov insisted that the struggle was far from over, saying that everything was now political and that Russia’s judicial system was a “repressive institution.”

“I am glad that I am free but, still, what happened was absolutely unjust,” Zhukov told a crowd of supporters on the courthouse’s porch. “We should understand that everything has turned political today.”

He is unlikely to spend time in prison, but the sentence means that Zhukov, who had said in court that he held ambitions of running for office, cannot take part in elections for six years. After the hearing, he said that despite the ban on managing his blog, he would find a way to remain publicly active.

The result could have been much worse for Zhukov, who faced a possible sentence of to up to five years in prison. His is one of a handful of recent cases in which the government, amid an outcry over what opponents say are trumped-up charges, has backed away from harsh punishment of its critics.

Protesters who have drawn less public support have received far more severe penalties than Zhukov did. Four people convicted of attacking police officers during rallies have been sentenced to prison terms as long as five years, and a demonstrator, Konstantin Kotov, was sentenced to four years for repeatedly attending unsanctioned rallies.

In a separate set of verdicts, Moscow courts Friday sentenced three other protesters. Nikita Chertsov, a technology specialist from the city of Perm, received the harshest penalty, a year in prison for pushing a police officer in the chest during a demonstration.

Many prominent public figures, as well as faculty members and students, had called for Zhukov’s release. One of Russia’s most popular rappers, Miron Fyodorov, known as Oxxxymiron, frequented court hearings and offered to pay $31,000 to bail Zhukov out. The judge rejected the offer.

Speaking to reporters Friday, the Kremlin’s spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, said that Putin was aware of Zhukov’s case but offered no details.

“We aren’t turning a blind eye to something, but we don’t feel inclined to overestimate anything,” Peskov said.

Zhukov was arrested shortly after Russian authorities detained more than 1,300 people at one of the biggest unsanctioned rallies in years. The protest was set off when electoral authorities barred several opposition candidates from running for Moscow’s City Council.

Zhukov, who published a video about the protest, was initially accused of taking part in the demonstration and of directing mass riots, in a case that included other protesters. The case was later closed because of a lack of evidence that any riots had taken place.

Russian investigators did not stop there, however. They accused Zhukov of inciting extremism and calling to depose the government by violent means in some of the videos he published on his YouTube channel. In September, Zhukov was released under house arrest. Russia’s financial monitoring agency included Zhukov in its list of terrorists and extremists, blocking his bank accounts.

Zhukov pleaded not guilty, saying that although he considers many members of Russia’s political elite his opponents, he has never called for the use of violence.

During Zhukov’s hearing, Aleksandr Korshikov, a court-appointed linguistics expert, said that in his videos, Zhukov created a negative image of the Russian government by calling it “a Kremlin scum.” The expert, an employee of Russia’s main security service, the FSB, also said that Zhukov had called for all forms of protests, which might include violent ones.

In his court testimony, Zhukov said that on the contrary, he was calling for strictly nonviolent protests.

And in a speech that has been widely shared online in Russia, he said, “I want to see these two qualities in my compatriots: accountability and love.”

“Accountability for ourselves, for those near us, for the entire country,” Zhukov said. “This desire, your honor, is another reason why I couldn’t have called for violence.”