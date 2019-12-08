Although opinion polls have placed Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the lead in Thursday’s general election, analysts suggest the gap is not wide enough to guarantee a majority in Parliament. Johnson urged supporters at a London rally on Sunday to learn from the 2017 election, which saw former Conservative prime minister Theresa May fritter away a lead in the polls and end up with a divided Parliament.

All 650 seats in the House of Commons are up for grabs Thursday when voters will pass judgment on a divisive election that will determine Britain’s future with European Union.

LONDON — Britain’s political parties embarked Sunday on a final hunt for votes ahead of this week’s general election, making last-ditch appeals to shore up support and persuade their backers to go to the polls.

“We’re now in the final furlong of this race, and that is when of course the horses can still change places,’’ Johnson said.

His cautious message comes in part because Britain’s traditional political alliances don’t necessarily apply in this election. Voters’ 2016 decision to leave the EU has sparked a major overhaul in British politics, and many people will make their choice based on a candidate’s position on Brexit alone, rather than on political ties.

The Conservatives are also worried that people who voted to leave the EU won’t turn out to vote because they are fed up with politicians’ failure to carry out the 2016 referendum decision, said Matthew Goodwin, a visiting senior fellow at the Chatham House think tank.

“One thing to keep your eyes on, the Conservatives are very aware that a lot of their leave voters have gone missing,’’ Goodwin said. “They’re not planning to turn out.’’

The main opposition Labour Party has also been moving to shore up votes that it could have counted on in years past. Party leader Jeremy Corbyn campaigned Sunday in Wales — a part of the UK that has been a Labour stronghold for decades. He also urged supporters to take nothing for granted.

Johnson pushed to hold the December vote, which is more than two years early, in hopes of winning a majority and breaking the impasse over Brexit. He has pledged if the Conservatives win a majority, he will get Parliament to ratify his Brexit deal and take the UK out of the EU by the current Jan. 31 Brexit deadline. Labour says it will negotiate a new Brexit deal, then give voters a choice between leaving and remaining.