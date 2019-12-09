The US military achieved a quick but short-term victory over the Taliban and Al Qaeda in early 2002, and the Pentagon’s focus then shifted toward Iraq. The Afghan conflict became a secondary effort, a hazy spectacle of nation building, with intermittent troop increases to conduct high-intensity counterinsurgency offensives — but, overall, with a small number of troops carrying out an unclear mission.

WASHINGTON — Thousands of pages of documents detailing the war in Afghanistan released by The Washington Post on Monday paint a stark picture of missteps and failures — and those assessments were delivered by prominent US officials, many of whom had publicly said the mission was succeeding.

Even as the Taliban returned in greater numbers and troops on the ground voiced concerns about the US strategy’s growing shortcomings, senior US officials almost always said that progress was being made.

The documents obtained by the Post show otherwise.

“We were devoid of a fundamental understanding of Afghanistan — we didn’t know what we were doing,” said Douglas Lute, a retired three-star Army general who helped the White House oversee the war in Afghanistan in both the Bush and Obama administrations.

“What are we trying to do here?” he told government interviewers in 2015. “We didn’t have the foggiest notion of what we were undertaking.”

The 2,000 pages of interviews were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request and years of legal back-and-forth with the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, according to the Post. Formed in 2008, the office has served as a government watchdog for the war in Afghanistan, releasing reports quarterly on the conflict’s progress, many of which publicly depicted the shortcomings of the effort.

In one interview obtained by the Post, a person identified only as a senior National Security Council official said that the Obama White House, along with the Pentagon, pushed for data that showed President Obama’s announced surge in 2009 was succeeding.

“It was impossible to create good metrics. We tried using troop numbers trained, violence levels, control of territory, and none of it painted an accurate picture,” the official told interviewers in 2016, according to the Post. “The metrics were always manipulated for the duration of the war.”

In 2010 this pressure trickled down to troops on the ground, as they answered to commanders eager to show progress to senior leaders, including General Stanley McChrystal, then the commander of all US troops in Afghanistan. But the facts were that the fledgling Afghan military performed poorly in the field and that the United States’ “clear, hold, build” counterinsurgency strategy had little hope of succeeding.

“Afghans knew we were there temporarily, and that affected what we could do,” Marc Chretien, who served as the senior State Department adviser to the Marines in Helmand province, said in one interview. “An elder in Helmand once told me as much, saying: ‘Your Marines live in tents. That’s how I know you won’t be here long.’”

The tension between rosy public statements and the reality on the ground has been one of the enduring elements of the war. Now, 18 years in, the US-led mission in Afghanistan has all but cut off outside access to US troops on the ground in an attempt to execute their mission in near-secrecy.

Since 2001, more than 2,200 US troops have been killed in Afghanistan, along with hundreds from allied countries that have contributed forces to the war. Since 2014, after the Pentagon officially and euphemistically ended “combat operations,” putting the Afghan military in the lead, more than 50,000 Afghan security forces have died. And the military effort has cost the United States more than $1 trillion.

Of the $133 billion that the United States has spent on reconstruction programs in Afghanistan, about $83 billion went toward training the Afghan army and police forces, according to the inspector general.

“If you look at the overall amount of money spent in Afghanistan, you see a tiny percentage of it went to help the people of the country,” Robert Finn, the US ambassador to Afghanistan in 2002 and 2003, told investigators. “It almost all went to the military, and even most of that money went for local militia and police training.”

Finn also described how Afghan society has long been dominated by tribal leaders and patronage networks, and engendered its own form of corruption.

“When you are in power, you are expected to take care of your own,” Finn told investigators. “They come to him because the sister-in-law needs an operation, or want a new car, or want electricity in their house.”

The Post published its report just as talks between the United States and the Taliban have restarted for another round of peace negotiations in Doha, Qatar. In September, President Trump abruptly called off months of the talks after a suicide blast in Kabul that killed a US soldier and 11 others.

During a trip to Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan over the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump said the United States would stay in Afghanistan “until such time as we have a deal, or we have total victory, and they want to make a deal very badly.” Trump also reaffirmed that he wanted to reduce the US military presence in the country to 8,600 troops, down from about 12,000 to 13,000.

In one 2003 memo cited by the Post from Donald Rumsfeld, the defense secretary at the time, he declared, “I have no visibility into who the bad guys are.”