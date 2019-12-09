Trump also warned that the North Korean leader should not “void his special relationship with the President of the United States or interfere with the U.S. Presidential Election in November” by resuming hostile acts.

Kim Yong Chol, a hard-liner who speaks for the North Korean military, issued a statement criticizing Trump hours after the US leader warned on Twitter on Sunday that Kim Jong Un had “far too much to lose, everything actually, if he acts in a hostile way.”

SEOUL — North Korea called President Trump a “heedless and erratic old man” Monday, after the US leader warned that the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un, could lose “everything” if he resumed military provocations like nuclear or long-range missile tests before next year’s US elections.

His tweets came after North Korea announced Sunday that it had carried out a “very important test” at its missile-engine test site. Analysts said the test probably involved a new type of booster engine that could be used to propel a satellite-delivery rocket or an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Kim Yong Chol, who is chairman of the North’s Asia-Pacific Peace Committee, said in response to the president’s comments that “Trump has too many things that he does not know about” North Korea, according to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency. “We have nothing more to lose.”

The North Korean official also said that Trump’s latest tweets showed that the president was “an old man bereft of patience.” He accused Trump of trying to buy time before the Dec. 31 deadline set by Kim Jong Un for Washington to return to the negotiating table with concessions including the lifting of UN sanctions.

“As he is such a heedless and erratic old man, the time when we cannot but call him a ‘dotard’ again may come,” Kim Yong Chol said, referring to personal insults and threats of nuclear war that Kim Jong Un and Trump exchanged two years ago.

In 2017, amid escalating nuclear tensions between Washington and Pyongyang, Trump threatened to “totally destroy North Korea” if it threatened the United States and called Kim Jong Un a “little rocket man” on a “suicide mission.” Kim retorted by calling Trump “a mentally deranged U.S. dotard.”

Kim Yong Chol’s attack on Trump underscores how sharply bilateral ties between the countries have cooled in recent months.

He visited Trump at the White House in June 2018 and again in January this year to deliver letters written to the president by Kim Jong Un. In the months after Trump and Kim Jong Un held their first summit in Singapore in June 2018 to discuss ending North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, the US leader said he and the North Korean leader “fell in love.” And even as subsequent talks stalled over wide differences on how to achieve denuclearization, Trump has continued to claim a “good relationship” with Kim.

Trump has also revived his old taunting remarks of Kim in recent weeks, calling him a “rocket man.” Last week, while urging North Korea to keep its promise to denuclearize, Trump warned that the United States would use military force if it had to.

In their statements of recent weeks, North Korean officials have also become increasingly frosty toward Trump.

On Thursday, North Korea’s first vice foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, said that Trump’s use of the “rocket man” moniker was a sign of “the relapse of the dotage of a dotard.”

Kim Jong Un himself has not revived his personal insults against Trump. But that could change if Trump reiterated his threatening remarks, North Korea said Monday.

North Korean officials have warned that their government might end its self-imposed moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile and nuclear tests if Washington does not meet Kim’s Dec. 31 deadline. A vice foreign minister of North Korea warned last week that it was up to Washington to decide what kind of “Christmas gift” it would receive from Pyongyang.

On Monday, Kim Yong Chol warned that the United States should be ready to be “surprised.”

Kim and the North’s military favor holding onto its nuclear arsenal despite the UN sanctions that have hurt the country’s economy, said Cheong Seong-chang, a senior North Korea analyst at the Sejong Institute in South Korea.

“The key elite members like him may not have much to lose even if North Korea becomes more isolated and the economic situation worsens as a result of the collapse of North Korea-US talks,” Cheong said. “But the North Korean people will face a much worse economic situation than now.”