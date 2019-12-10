The shooting was the deadliest in the country since 2015, when a gunman killed eight people at a restaurant in Uhersky Brod, about 180 miles southeast of Prague.

Police said on Twitter that several hours after the shooting at University Hospital in Ostrava, a 42-year-old man who had been driving a silver-gray Renault Laguna shot himself in the head after officers fired at his vehicle.

A gunman killed six people Tuesday after opening fire at close range in a hospital waiting room in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava, and a man who was believed to be responsible for the relatively rare instance of gun violence in the country killed himself hours later as police closed in, authorities said.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis called the attack in Ostrava, near the border with Poland, a “great tragedy,” though much remained unclear, including the identity of the gunman and his motive.

The attacker walked into the hospital Tuesday morning and stayed for a while in the waiting room before he started shooting, according to Czech media. Four men and two women were killed, the hospital director, Jiri Havrlant, told reporters. At least two people were seriously wounded in the shooting, authorities said.

Gun-related deaths are rare in Czech Republic and gun ownership is comparatively low among European countries, but the nation has been an outlier on the Continent because of its efforts to loosen gun laws.

The European Union introduced tighter controls on firearms two years after a series of coordinated assaults by Islamic extremists in Paris in 2015, including restrictions on the private use of semiautomatic rifles.

The Czech Republic filed a lawsuit, arguing that legally held weapons had no connection with the fight against terrorism, and that the controls would discriminate against hunters.

The Czech Republic lost the legal battle last week, when the EU’s top court dismissed its challenge. It was unclear what type of firearm the attacker used Tuesday, but the head of the regional police department said that the weapon was illegally held and that the suspect had a record for minor crimes.

The suspect was a construction technician, according to his employer, Ales Zygula, who told the Czech public radio broadcaster that the man had “convinced himself that he was seriously ill and that nobody wanted to treat him.”