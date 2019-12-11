China is the biggest jailer of journalists in the world this year, according to a press watchdog group.

China was holding at least 48 journalists for reasons related to their work, one more than in 2018, the Committee to Protect Journalists said in a report Wednesday. The group’s database shows seven of those were arrested this year, including Australian writer Yang Hengjun, as President Xi Jinping steps up efforts to control the media.

Turkey was second, imprisoning 47 journalists. Protests in the Middle East also led to a rise in the number of journalists being locked up in that region, particularly in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.