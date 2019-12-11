China is the biggest jailer of journalists in the world this year, according to a press watchdog group.
China was holding at least 48 journalists for reasons related to their work, one more than in 2018, the Committee to Protect Journalists said in a report Wednesday. The group’s database shows seven of those were arrested this year, including Australian writer Yang Hengjun, as President Xi Jinping steps up efforts to control the media.
Turkey was second, imprisoning 47 journalists. Protests in the Middle East also led to a rise in the number of journalists being locked up in that region, particularly in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
At least 250 journalists were incarcerated for their work this year, down slightly from 255 last year, according to the committee’s annual survey. After China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, the biggest jailers are Eritrea, Vietnam, and Iran.
The number of journalists charged with reporting ‘‘false news’’ rose to 30 from 28 last year, with Egypt leading the way under President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi. That is compared to one journalist jailed for the charge of fake news in 2012, when the CPJ started tracking the trend.
It is the first time in four years that Turkey was not the world’s top jailer.
