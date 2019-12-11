Copenhagen Police Chief Inspector Joergen Bergen Skov said some of them would be charged under the Scandinavian country’s terror laws on Thursday behind closed doors.

Flemming Drejer, the operative head of Denmark’s Security and Intelligence Service, said the suspects were “driven by a militant, Islamist motive.’’

COPENHAGEN — Danish police have arrested some 20 people suspected of involvement in Islamist terrorism in a series of raids across the country, authorities said Wednesday.

“Some have procured things to make explosives and have tried to acquire weapons,” Bergen Skov said.

Drejer, the intelligence chief, said the arrests won’t change Denmark’s terror threat assessment, which ‘‘remains serious.’’

“We look with great severity on a case like this one because it unfortunately confirms that there are people that have the intention and capacity to commit terror in Denmark,’’ Drejer said.

Bergen Skov said police raided about 20 addresses in Denmark, and six police departments across the country were involved.

The raids and arrests were coordinated by the Copenhagen police.

No details were given as to what the target was or when an attack would take place.

associated press