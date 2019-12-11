LONDON — On the final day of election campaigning in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of hiding in a refrigerator in an attempt to dodge an interview with TV anchor Piers Morgan.
While in Yorkshire on Wednesday morning, the man who has vowed to get Brrrr-exit done was approached by the “Good Morning Britain” program as he visited local business Modern Milkman.
‘‘Morning, Prime Minister, would you come on ‘Good Morning Britain,’ Prime Minister?’’ asked reporter Jonathan Swain before Johnson’s aide appeared to mouth an expletive in response to the request.
Video of the incident then cuts back to seemingly stunned show hosts Morgan and Susanna Reid, who uttered ‘‘oooh!’’ in unison as footage continued to emerge of Johnson and his team giving the reporter the cold shoulder.
‘‘I’ll be with you in a second,’’ the prime minister said before turning his back on the crowd and walking directly into an oversized refrigerator.
‘‘It’s a very frosty reception we’ve had so far,’’ Swain said while laughing.
Footage of the incident circulated widely on Wednesday morning with #fridgegate swiftly becoming the top trend in Britain. Within an hour, almost 21,000 tweets had been sent regarding Johnson’s icy retreat.
