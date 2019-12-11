LONDON — On the final day of election campaigning in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of hiding in a refrigerator in an attempt to dodge an interview with TV anchor Piers Morgan.

While in Yorkshire on Wednesday morning, the man who has vowed to get Brrrr-exit done was approached by the “Good Morning Britain” program as he visited local business Modern Milkman.

‘‘Morning, Prime Minister, would you come on ‘Good Morning Britain,’ Prime Minister?’’ asked reporter Jonathan Swain before Johnson’s aide appeared to mouth an expletive in response to the request.