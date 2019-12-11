WHAKATANE, New Zealand — As a New Zealand island volcano vented more steam and mud, authorities delayed plans to recover the bodies of victims from a deadly eruption and announced Thursday that the death toll rose after two people who had been hospitalized died.

Volcanic tremors on White Island were intensifying to a level not seen since an eruption in 2016, the GeoNet seismic monitoring agency said, calculating a 40 to 60 percent chance of another eruption within the next 24 hours.

The deaths of the two came after authorities said they had confirmed that six people died and that the bodies of eight other people are believed to remain on the ash-covered island. Many of those who survived the volcanic blast suffered horrific burns. Another 28 people remain hospitalized, including 23 in critical condition