LAHORE — Hundreds of Pakistani lawyers, angered over alleged misbehavior by some doctors toward one of their colleagues, stormed a cardiology hospital in the eastern city of Lahore on Wednesday.

The assault set off scuffles with the facility’s staff and guards that caused three deaths and left heart patients unattended for several hours, police said.

According to police, the lawyers started punching and kicking some doctors at Punjab Institute of Cardiology and beating them with sticks. Police said the mob damaged hospital equipment and prompted the families of some patients to move them to other hospitals.