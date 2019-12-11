LAHORE — Hundreds of Pakistani lawyers, angered over alleged misbehavior by some doctors toward one of their colleagues, stormed a cardiology hospital in the eastern city of Lahore on Wednesday.
The assault set off scuffles with the facility’s staff and guards that caused three deaths and left heart patients unattended for several hours, police said.
According to police, the lawyers started punching and kicking some doctors at Punjab Institute of Cardiology and beating them with sticks. Police said the mob damaged hospital equipment and prompted the families of some patients to move them to other hospitals.
Authorities said tension had been brewing between the city’s lawyers and doctors since last month, when one Lahore lawyer complained that doctors mistreated him when he brought an ailing relative to the hospital.
Advertisement
Local TV footage showed the lawyers’ rampage as policemen descended on them with batons.
Two female patients at the emergency ward died when doctors and paramedics fled for safety. It was unclear who the third fatality was.
associated press