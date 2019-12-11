BEIJING — Chinese officials lashed out at the United States on Wednesday over recent legislation passed by Congress criticizing Beijing for its policies in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang region in western China, and ongoing trade disputes.

They marked the latest salvos in an ongoing campaign of vilification over what Beijing considers hostile acts aimed at restraining its development as a world power.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu did not mention the United States by name, but it was clear what nation he was referring to Wednesday when he said a “certain individual country vigorously starts trade wars and constantly introduces so-called human rights and democracy bills to openly interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.”