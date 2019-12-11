BEIJING — Chinese officials lashed out at the United States on Wednesday over recent legislation passed by Congress criticizing Beijing for its policies in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang region in western China, and ongoing trade disputes.
They marked the latest salvos in an ongoing campaign of vilification over what Beijing considers hostile acts aimed at restraining its development as a world power.
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu did not mention the United States by name, but it was clear what nation he was referring to Wednesday when he said a “certain individual country vigorously starts trade wars and constantly introduces so-called human rights and democracy bills to openly interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.”
Chinese diplomats have derided the legislation as “stupid” and “malicious” and sought to rally friendly foreign governments, politicians, and academics to condemn it.
China has accused the United States of fomenting mass anti-Beijing demonstrations in Hong Kong that are in their seventh month, refusing to recognize protesters’ demands for expanded democracy through direct elections for the semiautonomous Chinese territory’s leader and members of its legislature.
The US legislation condemns the mass detentions of an estimated more than 1 million Uighurs, Kazakh, and others. It also raises possible sanctions against Chinese government officials deemed responsible for human rights abuses in Xinjiang.
Ma also attacked US trade policy, saying — again without mentioning Washington by name — that the country referred to “wielded sanctions batons,” and engaged in economic blockades, the decoupling of science and technology and financial sanctions against target nations, the main one presumably being China.