The daring attack on the base — which President Trump visited recently — lasted nearly 12 hours, and it was bound to complicate the negotiations. After a year of talks, the two sides had been on the verge of announcing an agreement in September when Trump called off the negotiations, citing a Taliban bombing that killed an American, a NATO soldier, and nearly a dozen Afghans.

KABUL — As their negotiators resumed peace talks with US diplomats, Taliban militants set off a car bomb Wednesday and penetrated a medical facility attached to Bagram Airfield, the largest US military base in Afghanistan, killing at least two people and wounding at least 73, officials said.

In the attack Wednesday, a vehicle laden with explosives targeted the southern part of the base, the site of a medical facility that was under construction. Several attackers then entered the base, engaging in a firefight with Afghan and coalition forces, Afghan officials said.

Soon after the initial attack, a spokesman for the US-led NATO mission said the assault had been repelled. But later Wednesday, nearly 10 hours after the first explosion, the spokesman said that some fighters were still holed up in the medical facility. He said the air base defenses were not breached.

Talks between the chief US peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, and Taliban negotiators have been underway in recent days in Qatar after they were restarted by Trump in November. Officials say that both sides are talking about ways to decrease violence, reach a possible cease-fire, and pave the way for talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

