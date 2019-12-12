BAGHDAD — An angry mob killed a 16-year-old and strung up the corpse by its feet from a traffic pole after the teen shot and killed six people Thursday, including four anti-government protesters, Iraqi officials said.
Dozens of people pointed their cellphones at the body dangling high above them in a central Baghdad square. Videos circulating on social media showed the young man being beaten and dragged across the street.
The violence underscored the growing fears and suspicions swirling around the 8-week-old protest movement, which engulfed Iraq on Oct. 1, when thousands took to the streets to decry government corruption, poor services, and scarcity of jobs.
A string of mysterious acts of bloodshed by unknown groups has put antigovernment protesters on edge and eroded their faith in the ability of state security forces to protect them.
In recent days, abductions and assassinations of high-profile civil activists have stoked paranoia among demonstrators. Protesters largely blame Iran-backed militias for the attacks and see the violence as a campaign to instill fear and weaken their peaceful movement.
The exact circumstances of Thursday’s bloodshed were not clear, with different versions circulated throughout the day. The violence began when the young gunman opened fire in Baghdad’s Wathba Square, killing two shop owners and four protesters. An enraged mob beat the young man to death, security and health officials said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
