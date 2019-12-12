MADRID — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned Thursday that failure to tackle climate change could result in economic disaster that would allow only the “survival of the richest.”

Guterres urged officials from almost 200 countries at the annual UN climate meeting in Madrid to embrace the economic opportunities that come with cutting greenhouse gases rather than focus on the risks to existing industries dependent on fossil fuels.

“For too long, vested interests have peddled the false story that economic growth and tackling climate change are incompatible,” the UN chief said.