MADRID — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned Thursday that failure to tackle climate change could result in economic disaster that would allow only the “survival of the richest.”
Guterres urged officials from almost 200 countries at the annual UN climate meeting in Madrid to embrace the economic opportunities that come with cutting greenhouse gases rather than focus on the risks to existing industries dependent on fossil fuels.
“For too long, vested interests have peddled the false story that economic growth and tackling climate change are incompatible,” the UN chief said.
“In fact, failing to tackle global heating is a sure-fire recipe for economic disaster,” Guterres added.
Advertisement
He cited a study showing that shifting to a low-carbon economy could create 65 million new jobs worldwide by 2030 and boost growth by $26 trillion dollars.
Scientists say countries need to stop burning fossil fuels by 2050 at the latest to ensure global temperatures don’t rise more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) this century.
“This transition needs to be done to benefit everybody,’’ Guterres said. ‘‘And not doing this transition will only allow, as I said, the survival of the richest.”
His remarks came as negotiations in Madrid neared the official end, with disagreements over key issues still unresolved.
Simon Stiell, environment minister of the Caribbean island of Grenada, warned that some countries at the UN meeting “are losing sight of the bigger picture as if there is no climate emergency.”