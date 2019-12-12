fb-pixel

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s general election was going to the dogs Thursday as voters took their pooches to polling stations up and down the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson set the tone early when he took his Jack Russell cross Dilyn with him as he voted in London.

The city’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, followed Johnson’s lead, posting a video of himself and his dog Luna at a polling station and urging people to vote.

By early afternoon #dogsatpollingstations was trending on Twitter as owners followed suit.

Photos showed dogs dressed up in costumes varying from a bumble bee to Santa Claus sitting next to polling station signs. One was festooned with festive lights, reflecting the timing of the election less than two weeks from Christmas.

It was not clear how many dogs got into voting booths. The electoral commission says animals, with the exception of assistance dogs, “are not usually allowed inside polling stations.”

A dog waited outside St. John’s parish hall polling station in London. NIKLAS HALLE'N
A dog waited outside a polling station in Hull. LINDSEY PARNABY
A man stood with his dog in the entrance to a polling station in Cuxham, west of London. Adrian Dennis
A man left a polling place in Kinlochard, Scotland, with his dogs in tow. Paul Ellis
A voter left a polling place with her dog in Croydon, south London. BEN STANSALL
Harry the west highland terrier kept a look out at a polling station in Pinner, north west London. Jonathan Grun/PA via AP
A couple and their dog left the polling station at Strathyre Village Hall in Stirlingshire, Scotland. Jane Barlow/PA via AP/PA via AP