“We know that reunification won’t ease that sense of loss or grief because I don’t think anything can. But we felt an enormous duty of care as New Zealanders to make sure that we brought their family members back,” said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The specialists — six men and two women wearing hooded protective suits and using breathing gear — landed by helicopter on White Island and found six of the eight bodies thought to be there.

WHAKATANE, New Zealand — As grieving families sang traditional Maori songs, New Zealand military specialists wearing protective gear landed on a small volcanic island on Friday and recovered six bodies of the 16 people who died in an eruption four days earlier.

The families cheered and expressed joy and relief upon being told of the successful recovery, said police Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha. ‘‘They’ve got their loved ones coming home.’’

The bodies were airlifted to a nearby ship where the risky operation was monitored. Toxic volcanic gases are still venting from the crater, and scientists say another eruption like the fatal one Monday is possible.

The bodies were to be taken to Auckland for identification. They are thought to be Australians, who were most of the visitors to the island on Monday when the volcano erupted.

Another recovery operation was planned for the last two bodies, thought to be New Zealanders, a tour guide and a boat captain who had taken tourists to the island.

Police said divers searched the sea around the island briefly in the afternoon before weather conditions forced them to stop for the day. Aerial surveillance was also used to try to locate the two bodies.

Associated Press