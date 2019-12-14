But for Sidi Koné, the reason was Lyon’s soccer team. He had always been a fan in his village in Mali, now overrun by Islamic extremists and bandits. France, the former colonial ruler, had always seemed familiar, almost like “family” — and “not unjust.”

The next bus was headed to Lyon, one explained. As France’s third-largest city, Lyon didn’t seem as intimidating as Paris, another said. A fellow migrant, befriended in a camp in Italy, sent over a WhatsApp message about a place to stay, yet another recounted.

LYON, France — From their villages and towns in West Africa, the squatters had crossed deserts, seas, and mountains to arrive in Lyon, most of them for no specific reason.

Two years later, Koné, 27, is squatting with 450 other men from Africa in a vacant school building that has become a crucible of the continent’s hopes, problems, and complex feelings toward France. With another winter almost here, the migrants are in limbo in a city that wants to expel them, in a country that is losing its patience and on a continent that has already lost it.

“But my mother is happy I’m here,” Koné said. “Over there, it’s life and death.”

Thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Eastern Europe are now in makeshift shelters across France, in abandoned schools, convents, tents, and, in the case of hundreds of Tibetans, in a forest not far from Paris.

France recently overtook Germany as Europe’s leading destination for asylum seekers and is now on track to receive a record number of applications this year, in what experts said is a ripple effect of the migrant crisis. The previous record — 124,000 applications — was set last year and amounted to a 23 percent jump from the year before.

Applications in France have spiked even as the flow of migrants to Europe has slowed since reaching a peak in 2015 from the wars in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Although Europe has tried to stem migration from sub-Saharan Africa through development aid and other programs, many migrants from the continent — fleeing local conflicts or pursuing economic opportunities — continue to arrive by sticking to routes that have been used for decades.

France has also become what experts describe as a “rebound” destination. Applicants who had been rejected for asylum in another European country are trying again in France.

Gérard Sadik, an asylum expert at La Cimade, a migrants rights group, said that Europe’s lack of a “supranational asylum process” encouraged applicants to waste years before finding a country that will accept them, or before they are finally sent back home.

France has increased available housing for asylum seekers in recent years. But in early November it announced get-tough measures, including restricting asylum seekers’ access to nonurgent health care and the use of a daily stipend of about $8.20 for those not provided with lodging.

President Emmanuel Macron — a centrist who has tacked right in a move to wrest the volatile issue of immigration from his main political rival, the far-right National Rally — recently told a right-wing magazine that his “goal is to throw out everybody who has no reason to be here.”

In Lyon, the metropolitan government, which has been trying to expel the squatters from the school building, is appealing a recent court ruling allowing them to stay until next September.

Today, some 450 young, single men sleep jammed inside the school’s classrooms and manage the premises — ensuring security, cleaning, and making dinner with supplies provided by the city. Most are from France’s former colonies in West Africa, though there is a growing minority from the region’s former British colonies.

If the squatters rediscovered the natural solidarity often found across Africa, they also faced corruption, suspicions, tensions, and a lack of unity — among different ethnic groups as well as between Anglophones and Francophones, some of whom resorted to communicating in the broken Italian they had picked up on their long journeys to Lyon.

It all began in September 2018 when Ghassen Zaghdoud, a longtime housing activist in Lyon, set his sights on Maurice-Scève, a secondary school that had closed in 2013.

Zaghdoud, who had spent years taking over vacant public buildings to house the homeless, said the premises seemed perfect for the young African migrants he had noticed sleeping in a nearby park.

When he began occupying the school with about 50 Africans, Zaghdoud said he was “pleasantly surprised” by the neighbors’ reaction. Within days, the squatters had more than enough food, mattresses, and other donations.

“I’ve never had as much support from neighbors in the 20 years that I’ve been squatting,” Zaghdoud said.

The Africans found themselves in Croix-Rousse, a hilly neighborhood away from the center of Lyon. Once the site of the city’s silk-weaving industry, Croix-Rousse is now a gentrifying, sought-after neighborhood with restaurants catering to a “bobo,” or bohemian bourgeois, clientele.

Sébastien Gervais, a high school math teacher who moved to Croix-Rousse two decades ago, became involved in a group that supports the squatters and has fought efforts by the city to expel them.

To Gervais, France has a responsibility to take care of the squatters, especially because they hail from former colonies where the French still exercise great economic, political, and military influence.

“Some of them say they’re here because France exploits their countries,” Gervais said, “and I think they’re right.”

Lyon’s metropolitan government, which owns the school property, wants to expel the squatters and use the land for a condominium project that would include a share of low-cost housing, said Pascal Isoard-Thomas, who oversees social affairs for Lyon.

The city, which is legally responsible for housing migrants who are minors, relocated squatters recognized as nonadults to public housing. But because adult asylum seekers are the responsibility of the French government, the city is seeking to expel the remaining squatters from the school, Isoard-Thomas said, adding that the city’s role was now limited to being “the owner of the property.”