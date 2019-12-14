The exact number of casualties was unclear. The Afghan Ministry of Defense confirmed the death of nine soldiers, and the Taliban said 32 had been killed, but their claims of casualties are mostly exaggerated.

The Taliban infiltrator, who was on duty at a military base in Ghazni province, opened fire on his colleagues, wiping out almost the whole unit, officials said. The attacker then seized all weapons and equipment in the base and joined the insurgency.

KABUL — At least 23 soldiers were killed while they were sleeping on Saturday in an insider attack in eastern Afghanistan, officials said, the latest episode of an enemy infiltration that has raised concerns about a new local military force billed as the hope for holding territory recaptured from the Taliban.

Advertisement

The figure of 23 came from Esmatullah Jamuradwal, a member of the provincial council, who said that only one soldier, out of 24 in the Territorial Army unit, had survived. “The attacker packed all weapons and ammunition in a Humvee and drove to the Taliban,” he said.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense said that officials had begun an investigation into the attack.

This was the second deadly attack by an infiltrator in the Afghan Territorial Army in the Qara Bagh district of Ghazni. In July, Colonel Abdul Mobin Mohabati, the commander of the Afghan Army forces in the provinces, was killed.

Last week, as Taliban negotiators resumed peace talks with US diplomats, militants set off a car bomb and penetrated a medical facility attached to Bagram Airfield, killing at least two people and wounding at least 73.

But civilians continue to be the main victims of Afghanistan’s nearly two-decade war. On Friday, 10 were killed and six were wounded when a roadside bomb placed by the Taliban hit a shuttle bus in the Jaghatu district of Ghazni, officials said.

Advertisement

The latest insider attack has raised doubts about the Afghan Territorial Army, through which the government hopes to hold areas they had retaken from the Taliban. Members of the Territorial Army are local people trained by the regular Afghan Army. The screening process is less strict than for the regular army, and the local force is seen as cheaper to maintain since those who sign up don’t need the same logistics and supplies as members of the regular army.

According to defense officials, close to 7,000 members of the Territorial Army have been recruited and trained, mostly in volatile areas where the Afghan government had made territorial gains.

Battlefield gains are particularly important this fighting season in order for both sides to get more leverage at the negotiation table. After Afghan forces push back the Taliban from certain areas, they have always struggled to hold the recently cleared territory.