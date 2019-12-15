Hariri resigned Oct. 29 amid nationwide protests that have accused the entire political elite of corruption and mismanagement amid Lebanon’s worst economic downturn in decades. The protesters say they won’t accept Hariri as prime minister, demanding an independent head of government not affiliated with existing parties.

The violence comes on the eve of a meeting between the president and parliamentary blocs in which resigned prime minister Saad Hariri is widely expected to be renamed to the post.

BEIRUT — Lebanese security forces fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and water cannons Sunday to disperse hundreds of protesters for a second consective day, ending what started as a peaceful rally in defiance of the toughest crackdown on antigovernment demonstrations in two months.

Advertisement

After weeks of bickering, the political parties failed to put forward independent names, most of them insisting on keeping their political share in the government.

The protests Sunday were largely peaceful, but some demonstrators lobbed water bottles and firecrackers at security forces guarding parliament. After a couple of hours, security forces chased the the protesters away, using batons and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Hundreds remained as division surfaced among the protesters. Some promoted confrontation with security forces to express anger at the crackdown and the government’s “business as usual” approach.

“We have to reclaim our country from this occupation,” one angry protester told LBC TV, referring to what he called a corrupt government in place for decades. Another told Al-Jadeed that on Sunday the protesters started the friction “as a reaction to unjust crackdown” the day before.

The large crowd that gathered peacefully earlier Sunday largely dispersed by evening. But many protesters came prepared with helmets and tear gas, and they used plant pots and bins to throw up a barricade in the street.

Security forces chased protesters in central Beirut, firing tear gas and rubber bullets. Some protesters hid in the commercial area surrounding the parliament and others in masks pelted officers with stones. Several people were injure from stone throwing, including a news photographer.

Advertisement

Demonstrators had chanted against the security crackdown and called for an independent new head of government unaffiliated with established political parties.

The crowd waved Lebanese flags. One raised a poster saying the tear gas won’t keep them away. “We are crying already,” it added, in a jab at the deep economic crisis Lebanese are facing. The streets leading to parliament were filled with men, women, and even children. Some huddled in smaller groups while others were lifted on shoulders chanting in megaphones.

.