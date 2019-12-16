The law, which easily passed both houses of Parliament last week, is the most overt sign, opponents say, that Modi intends to turn India into a Hindu-centric state that would leave the country’s roughly 200 million Muslims at a calculated disadvantage.

But it was Modi’s gamble to pass a sweeping new citizenship law that favors every South Asian faith other than Islam that has set off days of widespread protests.

NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has rounded up thousands of Muslims in Kashmir, revoked the area’s autonomy, and enforced a citizenship test in northeastern India that left nearly 2 million people potentially stateless, many of them Muslim.

Advertisement

Indian Muslims, who have watched anxiously as Modi’s government has pursued a Hindu nationalist program, have finally erupted. During the past few days, protests have broken out in cities across the country.

Mumbai. Chennai. Varanasi. Guwahati. Hyderabad. Bhopal. Patna. Pondicherry. The disturbances keep spreading, and on Monday they tied up several areas of the capital, New Delhi.

Modi’s government has responded by calling out troops, shutting down the Internet, and imposing curfews, just as it did when it clamped down on Kashmir. In New Delhi, police officers beat unarmed students with wooden poles, dragging them away from stunned colleagues and sending scores to the hospital, many with broken bones. In Assam, they shot and killed several young men.

India’s Muslims had stayed relatively quiet during the other setbacks, keenly aware of the electoral logic that has pushed them to the margins. India is about 80 percent Hindu, 14 percent Muslim, and Modi and his party, which espouses a Hindu-centric worldview, won a crushing election victory in May and handily control Parliament.

But Indian Muslims are feeling increasingly desperate, and so are progressives, many Indians of other faiths, and those who see a secular government as fundamental to India’s identity and its future.

Advertisement

The world is now weighing in, too. United Nations officials, U.S. representatives, international advocacy groups, and religious organizations have issued scathing statements saying the law is blatantly discriminatory. Some are even calling for sanctions.

Critics are deeply worried that Modi is trying to wrench India away from its secular, democratic roots and turn this nation of 1.3 billion people into a religious state, a homeland for Hindus that will discriminate against others.

“They want a theocratic state like Pakistan or Israel, where they give rights to one religion and the other religions aren’t given anything,” said B.N. Srikrishna, a former judge on India’s Supreme Court. “This is pushing the country to the brink, to the brink of chaos.”

“This is how waves of communal violence start in the country,” he added.

Modi is no stranger to communal violence. The worst bloodshed that India has seen in recent years exploded on his watch, in 2002, in Gujarat, when he was the top official in the state and clashes between Hindus and Muslims killed more than 1,000 people — most of them Muslims.

Modi was widely blamed for not doing enough to stop it. Courts have cleared him, but many people believe he was at least partly responsible for the brutality that unfolded.

His grip on power is still firm, even with a weakening economy. The political opposition, including the once-dominant Indian National Congress party, has been disorganized and shaky compared with the juggernaut he and his right-hand man, Amit Shah, the home minister, have built in their Bharatiya Janata Party.

Advertisement

But this contentious citizenship law, which paves a special path for non-Muslim migrants in India to become citizens, has galvanized the opposition. Rival opposition leaders who usually cannot agree on anything are planning protests together. Students from across the country are rallying to each other’s defense. Each episode of harsh police action captured by mobile phone and beamed around cyberspace catalyzes more sympathy, more protests — and more prospects for violence.

On Monday, Modi called for calm, saying on Twitter that the law “does not affect any citizen of India of any religion” and “the need of the hour is for all of us to work together.”

This citizenship law was a much-touted campaign promise and a special wish of his Hindu base. His supporters see a future India as a place that emphasizes its Hindu heritage as much as possible and eliminates the special legal protections that exist for Muslims and other minorities.

The new citizenship legislation, called the Citizenship Amendment Act, expedites Indian citizenship for migrants from some of India’s neighboring countries if they are Hindu, Christian, Buddhist, Sikh, Parsee, or Jain. Only one major religion in South Asia was left off: Islam.

Indian officials have denied any anti-Muslim bias and said the measure was intended purely to help persecuted minorities migrating from India’s predominantly Muslim neighbors — Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

The legislation follows hand in hand with a divisive citizenship test conducted this summer in one state in northern India and possibly soon to be expanded nationwide. All residents of Assam, along the Bangladesh border, had to produce documentary proof that they or their ancestors lived in India since 1971. Around 2 million of Assam’s population of 33 million — a mix of Hindus and Muslims — failed to pass the test and now risk being rendered stateless. Huge new prisons are being built to house anyone determined to be an immigrant in the country illegally.

Advertisement

A widespread belief is that the Indian government will use both these measures — the citizenship tests and the new citizenship law — to strip away rights from Muslims who have been living in India for generations. The way this will happen, many Muslim Indians fear, is that they will be asked to produce the old birth certificates or property deeds necessary to prove citizenship and they will be unable to do so. And while Hindu residents in the same situation will be given a pass, it seems, Muslim residents will not have the same legal protections.