But even as Sandoval was arrested at his home in a Paris suburb Wednesday, many in France tried to fathom how a suspected torturer was able to live there for decades, teaching international affairs, participating in security conferences on Latin America, and working with French security officials.

The news of the extradition of former police officer Mario Sandoval was welcomed in Argentina by human rights activists and relatives of victims of the military regime, which killed up to 30,000 people, according to estimates, between 1976 and 1983.

A former police officer from Argentina who has lived for more than 30 years as a university lecturer and security expert in France was being extradited Sunday to his native country, where he is wanted for crimes against humanity, including torture, committed during the country’s dictatorship, Argentine authorities said.

Advertisement

Prosecutors in Argentina have accused Sandoval, 66, of having participated in the death of architecture student Hernán Abriata, who disappeared in 1976 at a notorious secret detention center in Buenos Aires.

Argentine prosecutors believe he may also have been connected to the disappearance of many other civilians while he was a police officer in his 20s.

Argentina requested his extradition in 2012, but Sandoval denied the accusations and appealed every decision until he ran out of legal options. Last week, France’s top administrative court approved his extradition.

Sandoval appealed the decision to the European Court of Human Rights; his appeal was rejected.

“It’s a relief and a delight to see Mr. Sandoval finally extradited,” said Sophie Thonon-Wesfreid, a French lawyer who has represented Argentina in the proceedings. “Hernán Abriata’s mother is 92; she’s been waiting for 43 years.”

Sandoval’s lawyer, Jérôme Rousseau, said the trial his client would face in Argentina would be “political,” in a country that he said was undergoing a “purge.”

Advertisement

Since 2006, Argentina has undergone an enormous effort to punish former military officers and their accomplices. Courts have convicted 962 of the almost 3,300 people who have been accused of crimes against humanity, including murder, torture, and stealing babies from pregnant detainees and giving them up for adoption.

Abriata was one of about 5,000 people who disappeared at the Higher School of Mechanics of the Navy, or ESMA, which was converted into Argentina’s largest clandestine detention center.

The former detention center is now a human rights memorial.

Some of those suspected of these crimes, like Sandoval, moved abroad after the end of the dictatorship, delaying their prosecution and extending the wait of family members who sought justice for their missing relatives.

“This means the beginning of the end to his impunity, an impunity he enjoyed since the day he was in charge of a gang at the ESMA and kidnapped my brother,” said Laura Abriata, Abriata’s sister.

After Sandoval moved to France in 1985, he taught at the Université of Marne-la-Vallée, outside of Paris, and at New Sorbonne University. He obtained French citizenship in 1997, according to his lawyer.

At New Sorbonne, he worked at the Institute of High Studies for Latin America, a highly regarded institution known for welcoming exiles who fled the dictatorships in Argentine, Brazil, or Chile. Many of his colleagues felt Sandoval’s presence there had left a stain on the institute.

“It is pathetic that someone accused of crimes against humanity, a torturer, was allowed to train young people at university,” said Denis Merklen, a professor at the institute who, like Sandoval, holds French and Argentine citizenship.

Advertisement

New York Times