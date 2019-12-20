TOKYO — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani renewed his condemnation of the United States for withdrawing from a nuclear agreement and asked for Japan’s help in efforts to maintain the deal as the two leaders met in Tokyo amid a continuing impasse between Tehran and Washington.

Rouhani, the first Iranian president to visit Japan in 19 years, told Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that the nuclear agreement with world powers remained crucial. Iran, however, has gradually been violating the terms of the deal.

“The nuclear deal is an extremely important agreement, and that’s why I strongly condemn the United States’ one-sided and irrational withdrawal,’’ Rouhani said through a translater. ‘‘We hope that Japan and other countries in the world will make efforts toward maintaining the agreement.’’