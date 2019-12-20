Philip had been at the royal family’s Sandringham estate in eastern England, where the queen and her family usually spend Christmas.

The palace said the 98-year-old Philip was admitted to the King Edward VII hospital for observation and treatment of a preexisting condition.

LONDON — Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was admitted to a London hospital Friday “as a precautionary measure,” Buckingham Palace said.

The palace said Philip didn’t travel by ambulance and his admission wasn’t an emergency.

He is expected to be in hospital for a few days.

The 93-year-old queen traveled to Sandringham from London on Friday morning after attending the State Opening of Parliament in London on Thursday.

She did not change her schedule after her husband’s hospital admission, which was planned in advance.

Associated Press