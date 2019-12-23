Hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel sank into the waters off the Galápagos Islands on Sunday after a crane toppled onto a barge and caused it to overturn, authorities in Ecuador said, prompting an emergency cleanup in one of the world’s most revered natural destinations.

Authorities said that 600 gallons were on the barge when it sank off San Cristóbal Island, threatening the nearby environment. They declared an emergency and said they had ordered an investigation.

On Monday, Lenín Moreno, president of Ecuador, said on Twitter that the spill was under control.