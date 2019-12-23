PARIS — Algeria’s de facto ruler, General Ahmed Gaïd Salah, who this year managed the ouster of one president and the ascent of another amid deep civil unrest, died Monday, according to the state news agency and Algerian press reports.
Gaïd Salah’s unexpected death at 79, less than two weeks after the army’s favored candidate was elected president, creates a power vacuum in the vast North African nation, a major oil and gas producer.
A survivor from the generation that led Algeria to independence from France in the early 1960s, Gaïd Salah was the man who increasingly blocked the demands of the protest movement that has rocked the country’s politics since February.
Advertisement
As chief of staff, Gaïd Salah orchestrated a hardening crackdown on the movement, imposed a presidential election that the protesters rejected, and demanded, in regular if stiff televised speeches to other army officers, that the demonstrators back off.
NEW YORK TIMES