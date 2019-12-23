General Ahmed Gaïd Salah died unexpectedly.

PARIS — Algeria’s de facto ruler, General Ahmed Gaïd Salah, who this year managed the ouster of one president and the ascent of another amid deep civil unrest, died Monday, according to the state news agency and Algerian press reports.

Gaïd Salah’s unexpected death at 79, less than two weeks after the army’s favored candidate was elected president, creates a power vacuum in the vast North African nation, a major oil and gas producer.