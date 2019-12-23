Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris will not hold Christmas services this week for the first time in over two centuries, as workers continue to shore up the fragile building after a devastating fire.

The 850-year-old cathedral has been closed to the public since a blaze tore through the structure in April, destroying a latticework of ancient timbers in its roof, sending the spire crashing down and spreading tons of toxic dust around Paris.

Records show that Christmas Masses have been celebrated at Notre Dame every year since at least 1803, after the cathedral was handed back to the Roman Catholic Church after the French Revolution, according to André Finot, a spokesman for the cathedral.