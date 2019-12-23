BEIRUT — Syrian government forces pressed ahead Monday with a new military assault on the country’s last rebel stronghold that began last week. The offensive has triggered a mass exodus of civilians fleeing to safer areas near the Turkish border.

Under the cover of airstrikes and heavy shelling, Syrian troops have been pushing into the northwestern province of Idlib toward a major rebel-held town, Maaret al-Numan. The town sits on a key highway linking the capital Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo, Syria’s largest.

The immediate goal of President Bashar Assad’s forces appeared to be reopening the strategic highway, which has been closed by the rebels since 2012.