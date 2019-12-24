OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Jihadists attacked a town in northern Burkina Faso and killed 35 civilians, most of them women, and ensuing clashes with security forces left 80 jihadists dead, the West African nation’s president said late Tuesday.

The violence, which erupted in the town of Arbinda near the country’s border with Mali, lasted for several hours, according to a military statement. Seven members of the security forces who responded also were killed.

Jihadist attacks are frequent in the area but the provisional toll released Tuesday evening was unprecedented.