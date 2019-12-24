A review of more than 100 pages of police guidelines and training manuals obtained by The Washington Post details these protocols surrounding use of force. The guidelines, however, were often ignored by police, who have misused chemical agents and used excessive force against protesters not resisting, according to specialists in policing who examined dozens of incidents in consultation with Post journalists and in comparison with the police protocols.

Independent scrutiny would be an ‘‘injustice’’ and a ‘‘tool for inciting hatred’’ against the force, commissioner Chris Tang said recently, echoing the refusal of Carrie Lam, the city’s Beijing-appointed leader, to meet one of protesters’ key demands. A police spokesman emphasized that the force is adhering to ‘‘strict’’ guidelines in policing the protests, ‘‘benchmarked against international standards.’’

Clashes resumed Tuesday, with some protesters donning Santa Claus hats.

Black-clad protesters smashed shop windows, while police responded with tear gas and the arrest of a still indeterminate number of demonstrators.

The use of force by police over the last six months is well documented in video of the demonstrations since they began in June. The Post created a database of 65 police use-of-force incidents through mid-November, verified for authenticity by a team of law students at the University of Hong Kong, to form the basis of the investigation. The students are part of Amnesty International’s Digital Verification Corps, trained to geolocate and analyze open-source videos.

The contrast between the police tactics and the rules set down in the manuals — most of which have not been made public before — has potential importance in any resolution as protests spill into the new year.

Concerns over a lack of police accountability underpin the sentiments fueling the unrest — growing fears that Hong Kong’s rule of law is being eroded as Beijing tightens its grip over the territory. Many in the city’s prodemocracy camp view the Hong Kong police as a means for China’s Communist Party to suppress unrest without resorting to direct intervention that could provoke an international response.

A police spokesman said no officer has been suspended from duty in connection with ‘‘any incident relating to the protests,’’ a step taken when an officer is being investigated for serious wrongdoing. No officer has been charged or prosecuted over protest-related actions.